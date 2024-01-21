Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises 1.0% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,971,000 after acquiring an additional 53,754 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush raised Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.42. 786,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,589. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.87. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $209.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

