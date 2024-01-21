WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Down 4.7 %

WidePoint stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.35. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.84.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

