WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Trading Down 4.7 %
WidePoint stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.35. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.84.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.