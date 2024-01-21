Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,340 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 20.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 864,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 147,832 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 13.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 136,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 32.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSI opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

