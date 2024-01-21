Westpark Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Westpark Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.68.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $290.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4,841.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $97.26 and a 52 week high of $290.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.39.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

