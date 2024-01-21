Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WNEB opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 563.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 59,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNEB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

