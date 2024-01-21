Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $686.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $65.00 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 18.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

