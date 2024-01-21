West Family Investments Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $53.41 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. Scotiabank lowered Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

