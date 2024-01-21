West Coast Financial LLC Takes $2.47 Million Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.22% of USANA Health Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 53,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,894. The company has a market cap of $908.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $55.84. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USNA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on USNA

USANA Health Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.