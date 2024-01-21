West Coast Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 843,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 11.9% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $79,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 50,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,546,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,990. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.91. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

