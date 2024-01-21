West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.92. 651,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.35.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

