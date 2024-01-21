West Coast Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 71,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

ILCB traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $66.63. The company had a trading volume of 172,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,844. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.89. The company has a market cap of $856.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $66.68.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

