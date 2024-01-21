West Coast Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,654,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,915,692. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

