West Coast Financial LLC Increases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 1.4% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $355,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.9% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $864.00. The company had a trading volume of 312,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,926. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $544.95 and a 1-year high of $879.56. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $817.56 and a 200-day moving average of $756.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

