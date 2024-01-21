West Coast Financial LLC Has $509,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,476 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 65,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $249.09. 397,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,467. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.12. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.