West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,762,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,567. The company has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

