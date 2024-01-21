West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services comprises 1.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 27.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMN traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 527,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.80 and a 1-year high of $112.44. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

