West Coast Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates accounts for 1.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.8 %

MANH traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.41. The company had a trading volume of 258,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,496. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.30. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.92 and a 1 year high of $230.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

