Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 642,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $62,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $368,418,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,843,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,471. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $199.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.55.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 74.83%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.