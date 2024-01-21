Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 6,573 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $34,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 20.4% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 29.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Accenture by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 75,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 79.9% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 23.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $8,734,090 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.67.

ACN traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.90. 2,506,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.28 and its 200 day moving average is $322.35. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $364.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

