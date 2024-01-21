Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 1,837 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $20,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.82. 959,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.