Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 440,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.18% of Church & Dwight worth $40,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,384.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 87,042 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,514,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,770,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 77,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.9 %

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.93. 1,430,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,283. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.63 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.87.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.