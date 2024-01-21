Welch & Forbes LLC Has $54.96 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,239,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $54,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 23,606,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,092,238. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $174.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.