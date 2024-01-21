Welch & Forbes LLC Has $26.31 Million Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 575,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $26,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of FTSL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.15. 783,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,384. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $46.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

