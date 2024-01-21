Welch & Forbes LLC Has $24.06 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,596 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,565,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,401. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.29. The company has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

