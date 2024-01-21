Welch & Forbes LLC Has $102.66 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 1.7% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $102,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 609.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fiserv by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,340,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,508,000 after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 69,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.02. 3,053,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.25. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

