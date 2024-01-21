Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $15,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after buying an additional 3,522,139 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after buying an additional 488,561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,089,000 after buying an additional 193,217 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $127.43. 1,500,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,031. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.31. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.18.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.