Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 6,281 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 1.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ecolab worth $78,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ECL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.87. 2,739,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,796. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.75. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $201.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

