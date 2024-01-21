Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 3,705 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $33,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 88,779.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,949,000 after purchasing an additional 866,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $407.38. 2,265,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.04. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $318.88 and a twelve month high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

