Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.22% of ResMed worth $46,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,598,000 after acquiring an additional 96,840 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in ResMed by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,501,000 after acquiring an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,477,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in ResMed by 59,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,160 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.54. 615,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,703. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.29.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,729 over the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RMD

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.