Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Weis Markets from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Weis Markets

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28. Weis Markets has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $88.55.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Institutional Trading of Weis Markets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Weis Markets by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Weis Markets by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Weis Markets by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth $1,440,000.

About Weis Markets

(Get Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.