WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 13,935 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,935 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.2% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 46,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pfizer by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

PFE opened at $28.28 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

