WealthTrust Axiom LLC Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 18.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 4,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

