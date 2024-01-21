WealthTrust Axiom LLC Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $307.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.87. The company has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $311.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.