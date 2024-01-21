WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for 1.0% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

FITB opened at $34.21 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.