Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $162.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.26. The stock has a market cap of $437.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

