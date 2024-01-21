Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WMT stock opened at $162.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.26. The stock has a market cap of $437.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
