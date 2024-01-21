Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 862,874 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $136,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $162.38 on Friday. Walmart has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $437.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

