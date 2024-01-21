Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WD traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.01. 180,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,520. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average is $85.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.56. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,408,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,870,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,664,596.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,408,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,870,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,477,700 in the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

