WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $35.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of WaFd from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16. WaFd has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WaFd will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is 29.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in WaFd by 12.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in WaFd by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in WaFd by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in WaFd by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WaFd by 1.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

