Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $170.37 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $6.06 or 0.00014547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $170.37 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00018985 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00020344 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,674.42 or 0.99995061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011391 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00214858 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.19915339 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $4,746,291.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

