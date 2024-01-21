Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Greg Fitzgerald Acquires 10,525 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 943 ($12.00) per share, for a total transaction of £99,250.75 ($126,289.29).

Vistry Group Price Performance

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 911 ($11.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,265.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 859.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 806.90. Vistry Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 621.69 ($7.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,010 ($12.85).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

