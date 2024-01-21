Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Greg Fitzgerald Acquires 10,525 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 943 ($12.00) per share, for a total transaction of £99,250.75 ($126,289.29).
Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 911 ($11.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,265.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 859.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 806.90. Vistry Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 621.69 ($7.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,010 ($12.85).
