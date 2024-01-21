Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $143.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VC. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.00.

Visteon stock opened at $116.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Visteon has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.98. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $38,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,120,000 after buying an additional 210,114 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 729.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,988,000 after buying an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,004,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

