Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.31. 1,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

