Verge (XVG) Hits Market Capitalization of $56.77 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $56.77 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,761.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00171482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.66 or 0.00573882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00059575 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.38 or 0.00372076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00181662 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

