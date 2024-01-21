Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DTE. StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.19.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $104.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.41.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

