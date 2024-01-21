Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $618,000 Position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMHI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $513,000. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $877,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $887,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,146,000.
JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $50.23.
