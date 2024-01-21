Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 822 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $265.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.39 and a 52-week high of $265.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.21 and its 200 day moving average is $246.72.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.