Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,888,980,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

USXF opened at $40.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $854.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

