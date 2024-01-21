Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 66,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

