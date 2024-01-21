Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,335 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $67.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.98 and a 52 week high of $67.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average is $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

