Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HESM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 179,205.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,151,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,317,000 after buying an additional 1,150,496 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 28,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 208,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

HESM opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.22 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 22.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

